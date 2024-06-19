Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 12.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $66,696,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,103. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,986,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,193,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.