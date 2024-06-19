Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on June 21st

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4382 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 6,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,104. The company has a market cap of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.
About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
