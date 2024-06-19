Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.88. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 21,116 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

