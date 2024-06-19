Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,594,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 537,325 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 366,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.