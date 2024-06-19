Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Trading Up 4.8%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 44,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 320,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

