Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.03 and traded as high as C$21.11. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$21.01, with a volume of 446,914 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total value of C$786,433.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,918 shares of company stock worth $5,312,833. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

