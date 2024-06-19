Al Mawani Buys 5,000 Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Al Mawani acquired 5,000 shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.37. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCR.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.08.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

