Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Trimmed by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.71. 1,160,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

