Agincourt Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. P E Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. 7,030,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578,479. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

