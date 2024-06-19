Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of Agile Group stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

