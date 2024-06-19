Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Agile Group Price Performance
Shares of Agile Group stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $8.83.
Agile Group Company Profile
