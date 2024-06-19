AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.09

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $6.39. AGC shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2,023 shares.

AGC Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.19%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.