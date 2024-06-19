Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AMG traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $153.14. 297,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,398. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

