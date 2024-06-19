Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAV. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.
Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
