Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,852,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,860,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

