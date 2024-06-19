Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

AEIS stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

