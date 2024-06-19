Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $485,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $685.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $687.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

