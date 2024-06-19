Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 768 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000.

SPEM stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

