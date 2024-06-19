Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251,004 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $217,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

