Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUGFree Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251,004 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $217,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August (BATS:UAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.