Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6,698.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,082 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.