Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $435.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $436.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.56.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

