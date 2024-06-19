Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 684 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $637.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

