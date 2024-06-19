Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,775 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

