Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Shares Down 0.5%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.59). 69,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 113,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.60).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £624.69 million, a PE ratio of -2,550.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.91.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

