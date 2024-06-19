ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -531.00 and a beta of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

