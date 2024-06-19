ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Shares Down 7.1%

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.83 and last traded at C$14.83. Approximately 142,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 125,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.74%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

