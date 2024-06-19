abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 28th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AWP stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

