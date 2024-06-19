ABCMETA Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $325,071.39 and $10.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,907.63 or 1.00080725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012423 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00081993 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000323 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

