Abacus Storage King to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ASK)

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Abacus Storage King Price Performance
