9,258 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

