54,455 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 6.19% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $864,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 1,116,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,441. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

