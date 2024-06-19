3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.2% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.47 and last traded at $100.77. 3,446,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,616,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 29.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 438,424 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

