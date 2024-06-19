370,872 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 370,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,804,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,993. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

