252,730 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 18.4% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

