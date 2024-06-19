2,519 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 319,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.99. The company has a market cap of $324.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

