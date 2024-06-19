23,531 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 6.4% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 124,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,747,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,611,194. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Get Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.