19,404 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Bought by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 113,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 224,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 3,317,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

