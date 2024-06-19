1,399 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 78.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

VLO opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.84. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

