13,403 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 4,192,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

