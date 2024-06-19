124,923 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,793,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 403,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,855. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.70. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

