1,127 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.29. 2,023,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.71 and its 200-day moving average is $249.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

