Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,238. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.