Zilliqa Trading 17% Lower This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $309.72 million and $27.59 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,280,346,346 coins and its circulating supply is 18,525,490,920 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

