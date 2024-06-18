Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.49. Zeta Global shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 363,464 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.