ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:ZK)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 19th. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $441,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ZK stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

