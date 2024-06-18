Zcash 1-Day Volume Reaches $51.33 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $20.19 or 0.00030852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $329.60 million and $51.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00036713 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.