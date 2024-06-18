Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Yext alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Yext

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Yext by 17,238.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $640.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About Yext

(Get Free Report

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.