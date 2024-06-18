Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Anjali Joshi Acquires 780 Shares

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO – Get Free Report) insider Anjali Joshi acquired 780 shares of Xero stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$86.31 ($57.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,317.90 ($44,581.39).

Xero Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

