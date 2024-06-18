WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $220.62 million and approximately $13.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02207445 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $38.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

