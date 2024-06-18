WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.21

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 1747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 95,418 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.