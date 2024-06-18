Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 222768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

Windar Photonics Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.80.

Get Windar Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Windar Photonics

In other Windar Photonics news, insider Paul Hodges acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,025.41). 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.